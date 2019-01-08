Jesse Brock introduces Mainline Express

After five years as a trusted member of The Gibson Brothers, mandolinist Jesse Brock has emerged with a new group, formed with three of his longtime friends.

Mainline Express features Brock on mandolin, John Miller on guitar, Gary Filgate on banjo, and Rob Ravlin on bass. All four are experienced bluegrass professionals, with road and studio time logged with a number of national touring groups. The band also brags of some geographical diversity, with Gary and Rob hailing from New England, Jesse from Kentucky, and John from Knoxville, TN.

Though Brock may be the most recognizable member within the bluegrass community, through stints with Lynn Morris and Michael Cleveland prior to the Gibsons, he is quick to point out that Mainline Express is a group effort. He simply felt it was time to be part of ownership and management in his chosen field.

“I felt compelled to take charge of my career, set my proverbial sextant, and navigate this boat in charted waters with a confident crew. This isn’t my band, it is our band and we strive to set a new standard of excellence in both music and business.”

The guys have partnered with Dave Maggard and Sound Biscuit Productions in Sevierville, TN, who will produce and record their upcoming album for his new label. Dave also has a long history in bluegrass, as an artist and songwriter, as well as in live sound reinforcement.

Miller tells us that they have some strong original material that he and Jesse have been working on, along with several other talented co-writers. John and Jesse have collaborated before in efforts of this sort, as in Rick Lang’s successful songwriter project, Look To The Light.

They shared this brief video taken from rhythm tracks they have cut so far at Sound Biscuit.

A debut single is expected in late February or early March from Mainline Express.

They are currently representing themselves for live appearances, and can be contacted through their web site.