Jericho video from Mile Twelve

Here’s the second video from the new album by Mile Twelve, City On A Hill, set for release at the end of the month.

This time it’s Jericho, a band original about a veteran who has returned from war. In this thoughtful story, the injured soldier can’t seem to fit in to civilian society, and at night hears God’s call to him in dreams of the Biblical Battle of Jericho.

They recorded this live video performance of the song in Brooklyn, NY, captured by Mason Jar Music.

Mile Twelve is Evan Murphy on guitar and lead vocal, David Benedict on mandolin, BB Bowness on banjo, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, and Nate Sabat on bass.

City On A Hill is due to hit on March 29, with pre-orders enabled online. Radio programmers can download the tracks at AirPlay Direct.