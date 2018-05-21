Jens Kruger back in action

After six weeks off, three surgeries and two hospital stays, banjo stylist Jens Kruger is back on the road with the Kruger Brothers.

Their day-night doubleheader of shows Friday at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival came on the first road trip for Kruger since kidney problems were discovered earlier this year. (He did play with the trio at MerleFest late last month, but that was a short car ride from the band’s Wilkesboro, NC, base.)

“It’s great to be back,” Kruger said after the band’s afternoon set on a rainy afternoon. Though he showed no physical signs of his illness, he said the anesthesia and two surgeries left him with “some mental holes” that are gradually improving.

There was no sign of that on stage, where Jens, brother and guitarist Uwe Kruger, and bassist Joel Landsburg played with the understated elegance that fans have come to expect, seamlessly weaving bluegrass and folk themes with melodic passages rooted in jazz and classical.

Kruger tried to stay upbeat when a growth was discovered on a kidney, but the outlook wasn’t exactly rosy.