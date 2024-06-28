Jenny Lynn video from Basin & Grange

From Salt Lake City in Utah comes Basin & Grange, a group of experienced grassers who have been on a roll since winning the band competition at the 2022 Durango Bluegrass Meltdown. Their specialty is original traditional bluegrass, but their latest release is a cover, recorded in tribute to the late Ron Spears, a good friend of the band from his early days in Utah before heading to Nashville.

B&G’s new album, Walk You Down The Road, consists primarily of their new compositions, though this first single is their version of Spears’ Jenny Lynn, which should be familiar to many readers from having been cut by a number of artists over the years, most recently by Ron himself with Fast Track not long before his passing.

Bill Moore plays mandolin, Mark Smith is on reso-guitar, Boyd Timothy is on bass, Josh Stewart on banjo, and Jonah Schupbach on guitar. They guys all share vocal duties, and switch around on instruments a good bit.

For a music video, Basin & Grange invited fans and friends to a live performance, and asked them to capture the band on their phones doing this song from various angles. All that footage was compiled and edited into this final product, which has an air of authenticity it might be hard to capture any other way.

Check it out…

Jenny Lynn from Basin & Grange, and their complete Walk You Down The Road album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and directly from the band on CD or by download.