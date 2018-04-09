Jeff Scroggins & Colorado to Patuxent Music

Patuxent Music in Maryland has announced the signing of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado to the label. They will start to work right away on a new album, with Mark Schatz producing.

The band consists of bluegrass veterans Greg Blake on guitar and lead vocals, Jeff Scroggins on banjo, and Schatz on bass, along with Ellie Hakanson on fiddle, and 2017 IBMA Momentum Award winner Tristan Scroggins on mandolin. They are one of the hardest working bands in bluegrass, touring almost non-stop from their home base in Parker, CO, and delivering a powerful, high-energy show wherever they stop.

This a group that you don’t see coming. When they appear at festivals, they don’t come on with hit radio tracks, but their engaging and entertaining style earns them instant fans.

Tom Mindte at Patuxent is hoping to do something about those radio hits when the new album hits later this year.

Here’s video of them at last year’s Joe Val Bluegrass Festival.