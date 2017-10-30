Jeff Morris to Molly Rose Band

The Molly Rose Band, based in southwestern Virginia, has announced the addition of bass player Jeff Morris to the group. Jeff will also sing the bass parts in quartet numbers.

Morris comes to the band after spending many years performing in country and country rock acts, but says that he is delighted to be back playing bluegrass, the music he first fell in love with as a young man.

The group is the brainchild of banjo player Lynwood Lunsford, who spent many memorable years with The Lost and Found, and Big Country Bluegrass. He founded The Molly Rose Band late in 2015, and they released a debut album, With All Due Respect, on Patuxent Records earlier this year.

Lynwood and Jeff are joined by Doug Francis on guitar and David Lewis on mandolin.

Here’s a recent phone video of them singing the Gospel favorite, Beulah Land.

You can find out more about The Molly Rose Band online.