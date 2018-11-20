Jeff Brown brings holiday cheer to shut ins

At some point during this holiday season, as most of us are making preparations to spend time with family and friends, there is usually something that causes us to stop for a moment and remember the many people who won’t be able to do so this year. Perhaps they are deployed with the military far from home, or unable to make the trip for any number of reasons, including distance or finances. But especially this time of year, our thanks go out to those who bring them some holiday cheer.

There is no more devoted disciple of the Stanley Brothers than Jeff Brown, who with his band Still Lonesome, performs traditional mountain bluegrass from his base in southwestern Virginia. And one thing you would always hear on the old Stanley Brothers radio shows, was a number dedicated to their “sick and shut in friends,” usually a Gospel number, or a song of consolation for those in distress.

Jeff has taken that message to heart this year with a special concert he gave for the residents of a nursing home near where he lives. Working in conjunction with Star 95 Radio in Princeton, WV, Jeff and Still Lonesome performed at the home’s Thanksgiving celebration, and presented edible treats and gift bags to all the residents put together by the station and their morning host, The Madman.

Brown tells us that he was honored to be asked to take some time out of his day to share with such fine people, and brighten up their weekend.

“We often don’t think how blessed we really are, and to think that we can give these folks a little joy from our music is a blessing indeed.”

Everyone enjoyed their special treat, and Jeff said he was heartened by how many folks sang along on the spiritual songs. Well done JB & SL!