Jeff Austin Benefit November 4 in Denver

On November 4 in Denver, CO, a who’s who of contemporary and progressive bluegrass artists will assemble at the Mission Ballroom to honor and remember Jeff Austin, and raise money for his family, left widowed and fatherless by his sudden passing last month.

Jeff was the founder of the Jeff Austin Band, and co-founder of Yonder Mountain String Band before that, and a beloved figure to everyone who performed in or followed the jamgrass scene. Known as both a mandolinist and a singer/songwriter, Austin built a legion of fans over his roughly 25 year career in music, for his compositions and energetic stage shows, as well as his gentleness and kindness to all he met.

The benefit show is being billed as What The Night Brings, and is being jointly promoted by AEG Presents and Sweet Relief. Such a lineup is unlikely to have been possible on a single night for any other reason. Committed to perform are Bill Nershi, Billy Strings, Brendan Bayliss, Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Rize, The Infamous Stringdusters, Keith Moseley, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon (acoustic), Members of the Jeff Austin Band (Kyle Tuttle, Jean-Luc Davis, Julian Davis, Mimi Naja, Noam Pikelny), Railroad Earth, The Travelin’ McCourys, and Yonder Mountain String Band.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (August 2) at 10:00 a.m. at AXS. The 7:00 p.m. show on November 4 is open to those 16 and up, with tickets offered between $60-$120.

All proceeds from What The Night Brings will be donated to the Jeff Austin Family Fund, earmarked to support Jeff’s wife, Devlyn, and their three children. Those who will remember Jeff fondly, yet be unable to attend the show, can make donations online to the fund.

Devlyn Austin shared this note to all who have, or might donate or attend the show.

“The outpouring of support and love has been tremendous. I want to thank everyone who has supported the fund. It’s truly amazing, and it’s allowed our family to begin processing the unimaginable. We hope that this show will be a chance for everyone to come together, remember Jeff, and enjoy the music and the musicians that were so close to him.”

Tickets should go very quickly on Friday.