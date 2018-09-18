Jared Hensley to NewTown

On the heels of their latest album, Old World – from which the single Naomi Wise is moving up our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart – NewTown has announced the addition of Jared Hensley to the band on guitar.

Jared had spent the better part of the past decade with The Darrell Webb Band, recording and touring with them, and working with the house bluegrass band at Ole Smokey Moonshine Distillery in Gatlingburg, near his home in Sevierville, TN. A graduate of the bluegrass program at ETSU, he had worked previously for Alecia Nugent, and with Rhonda Vincent’s daughter in Next Best Thing.

NewTown banjo picker Jr. Williams says that they are stoked to bring this powerhouse guitar man into the group.

“We are super excited to announce the newest member of NewTown, Jared Hensley! Jared is an amazing guitarist and brings vocal chops to the band as well. This young man brings a tremendous amount of talent to the stage. The melding of his guitar skills with Kati, Mitchell, Travis and myself brings a new, fresh sound to our sets.”

NewTown has built a reputation on the prowess of husband-and-wife vocalists Kati and Jr. Williams, and for their ability to select clever, insightful songs with something to say to the bluegrass audience.

Check the band’s schedule online for a chance to catch their new look and sound somewhere near you.