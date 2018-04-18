Jared Hensley moving on from Darrell Webb Band

Jared Hensley, longtime guitarist with The Darrell Webb Band, has announced his departure from the group this week.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he shared his intentions going forward, which don’t include getting very far away from Darrell the guys, but primarily to dedicate himself to his own music.

“I’d like to announce that I’ll no longer be traveling with the Darrell Webb Band. It’s been an awesome 8 years of music and I know that I wouldn’t be the musician I am if not for my time spent here. I feel like I need to focus more energy on my own personal music and try to get a solo project out there. I’ll still get to play with Darrell at both Ole Smoky locations with Firewater Junction, so if you wanna see us together you still can.

I’m looking forward to the next step in my musical journey and if anybody needs fill in work, session work, or even lessons, just give me a shout. I want to thank Darrell for everything he’s done for me over the years and for all that I have learned from playing music with him.

Thanks for all the support and God bless!!”

We’ll be sure to report when Webb names a successor.