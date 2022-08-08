Jamie Sparks to Nick Chandler & Delivered

Nick Chandler & Delivered have announced a new member of the band, with Jamie Sparks coming on board to play banjo.

Bluegrass fans will remember Jamie from his time with The Bluegrass Brothers, standing out as one of the few left-handed banjo pickers you may run across on stage. He is a Virginia native living these days near Richmond.

Nick tell us that Sparks has been a perfect fit with the group.

“He is a fantastic banjo player and overall excellent musician. He fits in with the group so well and he is a lot of fun to travel with. We are so honored to have him with us and can’t wait for folks to hear this new lineup.”

Chandler has a new single, Darlin’ Please Come On Home, coming up later this month with Pinecastle Records, which will feature the current lineup of Nick on mandolin and lead vocal, Gary Trivette on bass, Bobby Powell on guitar, and Jamie on banjo. Nick has beefed up the group a good bit this year, and he is stoked to get some new music out with this bunch.

Keep an eye on the band’s tour schedule online for a chance to catch them near you. Nick Chandler & Delivered will be Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists at this year’s World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC at the end of September, so you can certainly see them there.