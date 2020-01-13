Jake Goforth, young North Carolina guitarist, loses father

Thirteen year old powerhouse guitarist and singer, Jake Goforth of Troy, NC, lost his dad, Michael, on Thursday. Visitation was on Saturday evening and funeral services were held Sunday afternoon.

Stunning family and friends, Michael was only 49 when he took his life. He left behind his wife of twenty-five years, Jennifer Livengood Goforth, and their only child, Jake Michael Goforth of the home.

Michael, who was employed in the administration department at Albemarle Correctional Facility, enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and attending festivals, concerts, and fiddlers’ conventions with his son. The pair also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Jake’s prolific talent has landed him on stage numerous times performing with such musical notables as Dan Tyminski, Rhonda Vincent, and the Gibson Brothers. Michael carried his son long distances to multiple states to hear their favorite performers.

News rocked the bluegrass community and many shared their sorrow and pledged to support the young musician on Facebook.

Dan Tyminski wrote, “Jake, you are in my thoughts and prayers. I know there is healing in music and with your gift, you will get through this. Stay strong, my friend, and know I am in your corner with you.”

Jesse Brock stated, “Stay strong, young man. Your friends (like us) and family will get you through this. Prayers continue for you, buddy.”

Jake shared, “Thank you, everyone for your kind messages and prayers to help my family and myself through this very tough time. Make sure to hug your family and tell them how much you love them because you just never know when their time is. God is good.”

These are very wise words from a young soul.

