Jacob Wright to Larry Sparks

Jacob Wright is now the full time banjo player with Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers. The Blacksburg, VA native started out filling in on banjo with Larry last year, but is now working with him on a regular basis.

Prior to joining The Lonesome Ramblers, Jacob had worked with Kody Norris. He is set to graduate from ETSU next month after studying in the bluegrass program there. While a student, he has performed with their honors group, the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band. His degree comes with a major in Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Jacob has been preparing for a career in bluegrass since he was a young teen. The banjo came into his life at age 14, and he was fortunate to study with Tim Mills for several years before his passing. Wright got a backstage look at the bluegrass business while he was in high school, serving as assistant stage manager for the Song Of The Mountains television show in Marion, VA where he worked closely with host Tim White.

Here’s video of Jacob with Sparks at a recent show in Floyd. VA.

You can follow Larry’s tour schedule online to see when he’ll be in your neck of the woods.