Jacob Metz to Clay Hess Band

Just two weeks ago we were telling you about Jacob Metz, a young banjo player studying in the bluegrass program at ETSU, and how he had been awarded a scholarship by the Appalachian Cultural Music Association in Kingsport, TN.

Now we have news that he has accepted a position with The Clay Hess Band, and will be starting with them right away. He will, of course, be continuing his studies in the fall.

In sharing this news yesterday, Clay also mentioned that his long time bass player, Irl Hees, has moved on, with Clay’s son, Brennan, moving from second guitar to bass.

Clay is still using fill ins on mandolin, and is eager to find someone suitable who can tour with them full time. Anyone interested in that position is encouraged to contact him online.

Here is a video of one of the key tracks from their current Pinecastle album, Just Another Story.

You can see their schedule of appearances on the official band web site.