J.D. Crowe forced to cancel this summer’s shows

Here’s some disappointing news about J.D. Crowe, one of the greatest banjo players and band leaders bluegrass music has ever known.

The same health issues that led him to retire from performing in 2015 have now forced him to cancel his plans to do a number of reunion shows this summer with Rickey Wasson and other former members of the New South. Fortunately, his problems aren’t imminently life threatening, but his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is enough of a problem that traveling with the band isn’t recommended.

Crowe is now 81 years of age, and while in good spirits and enjoying life, risk-taking is out of the question.

Rickey and the guys will go ahead and perform in his honor at the following events, but without Crowe.

June 1 – Graves Mountain Music Festival, Graves Mountain, VA

June 8 – Festival Of The Bluegrass, Lexington, KY

June 14 – Bill Monroe Bluegrass Festival, Bean Blossom, IN

July 6 – Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival, Conway, MO

August 30 – Sam Jam, Piketon, OH

Best wishes and happy days to J.D. Crowe!