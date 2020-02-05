It’s Michael Cleveland Day!

Charlestown, IN, the hometown of celebrated bluegrass fiddler and bandleader, Michael Cleveland, has designated today (February 5, 2020) as Michael Cleveland Day.

The honor was presented to him earlier today by Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, and Clerk-Treasurer Donna Coomer, to recognize Michael winning a Grammy Award last month for his Tall Fiddler album. Cleveland was on hand in council chambers to accept, and hear a proclamation read which listed his many other achievements, among them his being named Fiddle Player of the Year 11 times by the IBMA, and being inducted into the Fiddler Hall of Fame.

You can watch the brief ceremony in the video below.

Congratulations, and well deserved, Michael!

Cleveland and his band, Flamekeeper, are scheduled to perform a benefit concert in nearby Henryville on March 21 for the WHAS Crusade for Children, co-sponsored by the Monroe Township Fire Department. Tickets can be purchased online.