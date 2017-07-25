Isaac Taylor returns to The Florida State Bluegrass Band

The Florida State Bluegrass Band has been the chief performance vehicle for multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ernie Evans, and his wife and band mate Debi, since he left Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike some years ago. They have worked the Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina markets hard when they weren’t handling their other business, Evans Media Source, which promotes and manages several bluegrass festivals in Florida.

Ernie was largely sidelined by a diagnosis of bladder cancer in late 2014, and the band had to take a back seat as he and Debi dealt with his surgery and subsequent treatment while they continued to run their festival business. Thankfully, Ernie has completely recovered and is ready to take the band out on the road once again.

That decision was also made possible by the return of banjo picker Isaac Taylor to the group. Taylor had stepped away to complete his studies in internet technology, which Evans says was tough on them even before he became ill. “Isaac is a talented musician and singer and in our opinion, one of the best in the state of Florida. It was a sad day when he had to leave the group after enrolling in college.”

Ernie remains on guitar with Debi on bass, Josh Griffin on mandolin, and Isaac on banjo.

Taylor says that he delighted to be back with the Evans crew.

“Ernie, Debi, and I have continued to work together on a ‘fill in’ basis, sporadically, over the years since I left FSBB. However, after a few recent shows together, we all felt that it was time to rejoin forces. I’m so happy to, once again, make some great music with my dear friends Ernie and Debi Evans. Additionally, I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Josh Griffin, who is a wonderful musician and friend.”

The band can be reached through their web site, and are accepting dates for later this year and beyond.