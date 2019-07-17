Introducing The Gina Furtado Project

Following on the news last week that Gina Furtado would be leaving Chris Jones & The Night Drivers comes the announcement of her own performing outfit, The Gina Furtado Project.

They will be touring in support of Gina’s recordings, and the new Mountain Home record due in September, consisting primarily of her original songs and instrumentals. Furtado’s style combines the bluegrass banjo she learned as a girl, and her fascination with acoustic string swing. The Project includes her sister, Malia Furtado on fiddle, Drew Matulich on guitar, and Max Johnson on bass.

To clear up any confusion that might exist, Gina had worked for several years with her married name, Gina Clowes, and her recent hit album, True Colors, was released under that moniker. But she is now using her birth name, so Gina Clowes = Gina Furtado.

She says that all she has done in music to date is what has pointed her in the direction of a solo career.

“To me, the most influential perk to playing music for a living has been the opportunity to get to know and work alongside many profoundly creative and fearless human beings. The way I see it, their individuality makes the world a more vibrant and happier place to be. I have something of my own to share (as we all do!), and it is with respect and appreciation for those creative heroes of mine that I have decided to focus fully on that — The Gina Furtado Project!”

The band already has a full schedule of shows for the rest of 2019, and you can see a listing on Gina’s web site.

Here’s a look at the Project on the title track from her True Colors CD.