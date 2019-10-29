Inside the Musician’s Brain podcast with Chris Pandolfi

Chris Pandolfi, banjoist with Infamous Stringdusters, has launched a new podcast, Inside The Musician’s Brain, which debuts today. It will be distributed through the Osiris Podcast Network.

As the title suggests, this will be a thinkcast, with Chris talking to prominent artists in the bluegrass field about the creative process. It is meant for both fellow creators and followers alike, especially those who would like to get into the minds of the folks who make their favorite music.

Two episodes are released today (10/29) with a new one dropping every two weeks hereafter. Already in the can are pods with Sierra Hull, Billy Strings, and Paul Hoffman from Greensky Bluegrass.

Chris has released this trailer to give people an idea of what to expect.

Inside the Musician’s Brain is available wherever you download podcasts online, including iTunes and other popular aggregators, or directly from Osirispod. There is no charge to download or subscribe.