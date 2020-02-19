Inaugural Bluegrass Hall of Fame Induction Celebration in March

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY has announced the inaugural induction celebration for the most recent inductees into the Hall of Fame. Bill Emerson, Mike Auldridge, and The Kentucky Colonels were honored as inductees during the 2019 IBMA Awards Show, but the actual installation of their plaques will take place on March 28 at the Hall.

Jerry Douglas will host this very special celebration, with music from Jeff Hanna, Tim O’Brien, Michael Cleveland, Alison Brown, Jeff White, and Mark Schatz. Jerry will also join in the hot pickin’ for this big event, which will also include a performance by US Navy Band, Country Current.

Hall of Fame Director Chris Joslin says that this first induction in March is something they have planned for some time.

“When we transitioned to our new home in downtown Owensboro over a year ago, one of my top priorities was to develop a world-class event honoring each year’s Hall of Fame inductees. It’s great working directly with some of the top artists in the industry as they come together paying tribute to their influences.”

Douglas believes that this is something way overdue.

“Every year we induct new members to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as part of the annual awards show. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to give them a night all to themselves so we can learn more about them and find out more of how they have changed our lives? Well here’s our chance. I applaud the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, and Chris Joslin in particular, for making this truly an exceptional evening for all of us. So well deserved!”

As many of the honorees as possible will be in attendance to be formally inducted, and it is hoped that they will join in to the music on stage as well.

The Hall of Fame has a state-of-the-art performance theater on site, so you can expect a well-produced program, rivaling what the IBMA hosts each year in Raleigh.

Paul Schiminger, Executive Director of the International Bluegrass Music Association agrees saying…

“The IBMA appreciates its close partnership with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, where the plaques of every Hall of Fame member are beautifully displayed. Now with their spectacular building and performance space, we pay tribute to the most recent inductees with a special musical celebration not to be missed by those who love bluegrass music!”

The celebration starts at 7:00 p.m. on March 28, and ticket prices are quite reasonable for an event of this status. VIP tickets run for $48, and general reserved seating tickets go for $38.

Tickets can be purchased from Hall of Fame web site, or by calling 270-926-7891.