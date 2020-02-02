Impressions of SPBGMA 2020 from Kaitlyn Gene

These impressions of SPBGMA 2020 are a contribution from Kaitlyn Gene, a 15 year old grasser from Glenville, WV. She travelled to Nashville on the bus from Glenville State College to attend the convention. At the urging of Glenville Bluegrass program director, Megan Darby, Kaitlyn is sharing how her second SPBGMA experience appears to her.

Growing up, I was exposed early on to the unique sound of bluegrass music. My grandpa played several instruments and was always encouraging me to pick one up. Before I even decided I wanted to play music, my grandpa and I spent hours attempting to write songs. I started taking an interest in song writing before I could even write. I would sit with family members and they would write down all the silly little songs I had dreamed up. Writing was always a way I expressed myself. I learned to play guitar when I was about nine and started attending jam sessions with my grandpa. The old folks loved seeing my interest in traditional bluegrass! I turned to fiddle next, and fell even more in love with bluegrass music.

Glenville State College, located in my hometown, Glenville, WV, was the first college to have a four year degree in bluegrass music under the careful guidance of founder, Dr. Buddy Griffin. Buddy eventually passed the reins to current director, Dr. Megan Darby. “Miss Megan,” as she’s affectionally know in Glenville, created the Pioneer Stage on main street in downtown Glenville. The Pioneer Stage began hosting many jam sessions and open mic nights which I eagerly attended. Walking through the doors of the Stage was like taking a step back through bluegrass history. Everyone there quickly became family and the Stage became a second home.