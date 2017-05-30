IBMM wants some of your cool old stuff

We’ve written many times of late about the expansion plans at the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY. Through the diligent efforts of their board of directors, state and local municipal leaders, and a large number of generous donors, the museum will soon relocate to a much larger facility along the Ohio River there in Owensboro.

And as they make plans to move, the museum staff have found themselves facing the opposite dilemma from the one that has plagued them for so long. With limited space in their current building, the issue was always where to store or display any items that might be donated to IBMM, and now the concern is finding materials that more effectively allow them to tell the story of bluegrass music to visitors from all over the world.

In digging through items in storage, they have found more than 100 pieces worthy of display, and exhibits are being prepared now in advance of the spring 2018 grand opening of the International Bluegrass Music Center. But now they want more!

Curator Savannah Hall is asking bluegrass fans and collectors to consider donating or loaning parts of their own collections to display in the new museum.

“We are looking for objects that inspire the story of bluegrass over the years, from its early beginnings to present day, we are reaching out to the community for items that were owned by artists or prominent bluegrass figures. Ideally, a collector would approach us with instruments, clothing, unique memorabilia, or any object that features bluegrass’ captured or unseen past.”

Donations to the IBMM are fully tax deductible, and any materials loaned to the museum will be carefully preserved in temperature and humidity controlled environments, and in a secure condition at all times.

Executive Director Chris Joslin hopes to be able to bring all these materials together in one spot, for the good of the larger community of bluegrass lovers.

“We see this as an opportunity to work collaboratively with the bluegrass community to share treasured artifacts with the world. We want our friends in the bluegrass community to join us in this important preservation work, so we hope you will consider partnering with us to loan, or gift, one of a kind bluegrass related items that will surely attract people from across the globe.”

So… if you have items that your friends frequently describe by saying, “that oughta be in a museum,” maybe it should be!

Contact the museum at (270) 926-7891 to discuss either a loan or donation before the big move next year.