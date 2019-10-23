IBMA Foundation announces 2019 grant recipients

The IBMA Foundation has announced its Project Grants recipients for 2019, and the deadline for submissions for next year. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the International Bluegrass Music Association, which exists to foster bluegrass music-related arts and culture, education, literary work, and historic preservation.

The annual Project Grants are awarded to non-profit organizations with 501(c) (3) status, and qualified governmental agencies such as public schools and colleges. A special focus is on agencies and events who spread the joy of bluegrass music to young people. Each year, these awards total around $14,000, with individual distributions in the $1,000-$2,000 range.

IBMA Foundation project grants were awarded to the following recipients in 2019:

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (Bluegrass Music Educational Tours) – Owensboro, KY

The Bradford House Historical Association (Exploring the Roots of Bluegrass at the Whiskey Rebellion Festival) – Washington, PA

California Bluegrass Association Father’s Day Festival (Fostering Closer Ties with Japanese Pickers and Fans) – Grass Valley, CA

City of Morganton, NC Parks & Recreation (Junior Appalachian Musicians “JAM” Program) – Morganton, NC

Durango Music Meltdown (Bluegrass in the Schools Program) – Durango, CO

The Hindman Settlement School (Pick & Bow After-School Music Program) – Hindman, KY

The Kanack School of Musical Artistry (Bluegrass Program) – Rochester, NY

The Monroe Mandolin Camp – Nashville, TN

San Diego Bluegrass Music Society (Summergrass Kids Camp) – San Diego, CA

The Wintergrass Youth Orchestra – Bellevue, WA

The IBMA Foundation functions much like a clearinghouse for individuals and organizations who wish to use their resources to ensure that bluegrass music remains a viable form into the future, but don’t have the time or expertise to seek out deserving recipients. With the Foundation’s reach in the industry, their staff can evaluate submissions for financial assistance, and bundle even small donations and bequests to amplify the effect of people’s giving.

More details about donations can be found online.

Submissions for the 2020 Project Grants are due December 1, 2019. Application forms can be downloaded online.