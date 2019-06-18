IBMA announces new Board members and Executive Committee

Following their annual 2-day meeting of the Board of Directors, June 10-11, the International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced 2 new directors joining the Board, and one returning.

Recently sworn in as at-large members are Chris Pandolfi, banjoist with Infamous Stringdusters, and Ashley Moyer, press relations with Rounder Records. Returning Board member Marian Leighton-Levy, also of Rounder Records, had previously been serving as the representative for the Recording, Distribution, and Marketing constituency.

At this same meeting, the IBMA elected a new Executive Committee, a five-person group that will serve for the next 12 months. They have retained Joe Mullins as Chairperson, with Jamie Deering as Vice-Chair, Mike Simpson as Treasurer, Regina Derzon as Secretary, and Dan Boner as the fifth member.

Additional at-large members, who do not represent a specific constituency, include Kyle Cantrell, Stephen Mougin, and Ben Surrat.

Constituency representatives include:

Claire Armbruster – Event Production

Dan Boner – Print, Media & Education

Michelle Conceison -Agents, Managers & Publicists

Jeremy Darrow – Artists, Composers & Music Publishers

Adam Engelhardt – Recording, Distribution, and Marketing

Silvio Ferretti – International Representative

Joe Newberry – Artists, Composers & Music Publishers

Kenny Smith – Artists, Composers & Music Publishers

Bob Webster – Broadcast Media

The Board oversees a staff of five, full-time employees, with four interns working at the office during the summer months. They also nominate, approve, and oversee the work of 27 volunteer committees, made up of members of the professional community with particular areas of expertise.

IBMA also wishes to express its gratitude to the following Board members whose terms of service have expired:

Mike Drudge

Steve Martin

Denise Jarvinen

Wayne Taylor

William Lewis

Alan Tompkins

The IBMA is the trade association for the professional bluegrass industry, and voting membership is open to anyone who participates in the industry in any way. Those who are involved on a part-time basis are also eligible.

A Grass Roots option is available for fans who simply want to support the organization, and discounted membership is offered to students and youth members.

Full details about IBMA and their work can be found online.