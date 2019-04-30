IBMA announces 2019 showcase artists for World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced the 30 artists and acts invited to showcase during their 2019 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC later this summer.

Showcase artists are selected in a competitive process each year for the chance to perform during the IBMA’s Bluegrass Ramble in Raleigh. Each selected act will have the opportunity to show their stuff at least twice during the 3-day World of Bluegrass before the assembled membership of the organization, which includes powerful decision makers within the music industry who can have a big impact on an artist’s career.

These showcase acts will have one opportunity to perform during primary events at the Raleigh Convention Center, and another at one of five music clubs in downtown Raleigh who participate in the Bluegrass Ramble. Event Producers get to see them in both a large and small stage setting during their time in Raleigh.

On the list you’ll see bands that represent the wide variety within the wider bluegrass market – those who hew closely to the traditions of bluegrass and old time music, others that are pushing hard against the boundaries, and still others who fit right in the mainstream of contemporary acoustic string music. Selection criteria task the Bluegrass Ramble committee with choosing artists that are new and significant, and/or have had material recent success suggesting that they are ready to make a move to the next level.

The following artists have been invited to showcase this year:

Daytime activities at the main convention site are restricted to registered World of Bluegrass attendees, but the shows at the downtown clubs are open to anyone. A $60 wristband gets you in to any of the music venues associated with World of Bluegrass, or $30 for a single day pass.

Evening concerts are held at the following locations:

More details about World of Bluegrass and The Bluegrass Ramble can be found online. Tickets for all IBMA week events, including the International Bluegrass Music Awards show and the weekend Wide Open Bluegrass festival are on sale now.

Events run from September 24-28 in Raleigh, NC.