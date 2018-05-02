IBMA announces 2018 Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced today the artists invited to the 2018 World of Bluegrass convention to showcase during the event’s Bluegrass Ramble. Each invited act will have at least two opportunities to perform during World of Bluegrass (September 25-27), which attracts decision makers and taste influencers from all over the world.

Bluegrass Ramble artists are chosen with an eye towards selecting those who are ready for major career advancement, and more established artists who have recently changed direction. They are selected by a committee of industry professionals assembled for this purpose, and will play in a variety of setting in and near the Convention Center in Raleigh, NC where World of Bluegrass will be hosted.

Among these are arch-traditionalists, more contemporary bluegrass acts, old time artists, and groups that perform music influenced by bluegrass traditions.

Chosen to showcase for 2018 are:

IBMA Executive Director Paul Schiminger, commenting on this year’s choices, sees a good mix of music that people generally associate with bluegrass.

“Each year, there is a great deal of anticipation to learn who was selected as Official Showcase Bands for the upcoming World of Bluegrass out of an incredibly competitive field. Once again, the Showcase Selection Committee faced difficult decisions but did a terrific job. It is fun to see a mixture of well-established bands with new material along with bands who are achieving success in the earlier stages of their careers. There is no better opportunity for talent buyers and other industry professionals to connect with new music and new talent than the showcases at IBMA’s Business Conference and Bluegrass Ramble!”

