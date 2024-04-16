I Can Hear The Savior from the King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has released a debut single from their next gospel project with the King James Boys, who spent much of 2023 in the studio finishing it up. This will be the follow-up to their successful 2022 release, Walk on Faith.

For the single they have chosen I Can Hear The Savior, written by Randy Fox, which KJB guitarist and lead vocalist Randy Spencer says carries a simple but weighty theme.

“I Can Hear The Savior has a timeless, profound, and relatable message. It’s one that has me reminiscing about my childhood, when my family and church congregation would sing precious hymns together. Now, as I’ve grown older, several of those saints have gone on and are singing in Heaven now. What a great reunion day we will share one day!

This song, its lyrics, the music, and melody will have you humming and singing along all day long, as you think of days gone by and days to come.”

Alongside Randy are his bandmates Curtis Lewis on banjo, who provides a sparkling kickoff to I Can Hear The Savior, Will Hart on mandolin, and Cole Spencer on bass. Will and Cole provide harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

I Can Hear The Savior is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Expect to hear more from the new album as 2024 progresses.