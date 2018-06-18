I Can Almost Smell The Smoke video from Kristy Cox

Mountain Fever Records has released a new music video from Kristy Cox for her song I Can Almost Smell The Smoke. The song went to #1 two weeks ago on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, the second top spot for Kristy from her current Ricochet album.

It was a big week for Cox, as the track also made it to the Top 10 on her native Australian Country Music chart.

I Can Almost Smell The Smoke is the heartache story of a woman whose man still burns for an old flame, even when he reaches for his new love. It was written by Shelly Fairchild, Melissa Peirce, and Ricochet producer, Jerry Salley.

The video features Kristy, along with Luke Monday on banjo and Danielle Dunn on fiddle.

Kristy will be returning to Australia in August for a tour with The Weeping Willows. Find tour details online.