I Am Who I Am from Jeremy Garrett

Organic Records has released another single from their upcoming album for Jeremy Garrett, Circles.

Like his work with Infamous Stringdusters, this new song, I Am Who I Am, written with Oliver Wood of Wood Brothers, lays on the more urban and progressive side of the bluegrass spectrum. Using a number of guitar tracks and a synth bass, Garrett explores a sentiment at the heart of much of today’s social sentiment of ‘just trying to be a good person.’ His fiddle and mandolin creep into the mix as the song moves along, showing the grassy part of his musical personality.

Jeremy says that this song encapsulates the feeling one needs to press on despite what else may be thrown your way.

“I Am Who I Am captures the spirit of being good with who you are and where you might be in life, despite what the world might be like around you. What life throws at you can make you feel broken and worn down, but that shouldn’t change who you are. For me, this song captures the fighting spirit it takes to own that.”

I Am Who I Am is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

More information about the full release of Circles should be announced in the near future.