I Am America video from Tim Stafford

Tim Stafford of Blue Highway’s next album, Acoustic Guitar, won’t be released until later this month, but he has created this photo collage video to share the record’s sole vocal track, I Am America.

It was written by Tim with Bobby Starnes, and they especially wanted the video to hit today to honor this country on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The song’s lyrics have America speaking as the narrator, explaining all the many things that make up the nation. At a time when self-interested factions seek daily to divide the American people, this song, on this day, should be something we can all unite around.

It’s beautifully rendered by Tim Shelton, with Stafford on guitar, Daniel Salyer on bass, Dave Eggar on cello (and string arrangement), and John Gardner on drums.

Well done Tim and Bobby, thoughtful as always.

Pre-orders for Acoustic Guitar can be placed now online.

We’ll have our interview with Tim about the album, with a track preview, some time next week.