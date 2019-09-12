Hudson Bosworth to Nick Chandler and Delivered

North Carolina’s Nick Chandler and Delivered has announced their newest member, Hudson Bosworth, who joins the band on guitar.

Hudson is another example of the talent being developed in the Bluegrass, Old Time, Celtic, and Country music program at ETSU, and Nick says they are delighted to add him to the group.

“Originally from Ogden, Utah, Hudson is a multitalented musician, and great lead and baritone vocalist. We are so happy to have this fine young man on board. He is a great addition to the band.”

Nick plays mandolin and sings lead, with Spencer Hatcher on banjo, Gary Trivette on bass, and Hudson on guitar.

Chandler and the guys are an official Bluegrass Ramble showcase act for the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention at the end of this month. If you’ll be in Raleigh for all the festivities, there will be several opportunities to catch them live that week.