House of Gold from Dave Atkins Trio

Mountain Fever Records has released a debut single, House Of Gold, from their new album for The Dave Adkins Trio, an all-Gospel side project for the powerhouse bluegrass vocalist.

Turn To Jesus came as a result of an unexpected turn of events. Dave did a show last year with two close friends of his, Richie Rose and David Taylor, where the three were to sing a set of Gospel favorites at a small church near his home. One of the attendees captured a shaky, cell phone video of them singing together, and it caused such a sensation on social media that requests were soon coming in from fans wanting to know where they could get some of their music.

The truth was that these three had never even thought about recording or performing together regularly, but something about the simple, guitar and vocal presentation struck a nerve, and plans were soon struck to make an album.

This first single, House Of Gold, is among the most popular American Gospel songs in the catalog, cut hundreds of times since Hank Williams wrote and recorded it in 1954. It’s been memorably covered in bluegrass by everyone from Bill Monroe to Tony Rice, and now The Dave Adkins Trio has added theirs to the library.

Here’s a taste…

Turn To Jesus is set for an April 7 release. Online pre-orders from popular download sites will include an instant download of the single. Radio programmers can get a copy of House Of Gold now at Airplay Direct.