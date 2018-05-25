Hot Pink House Trailer from Fink, Marxer & Gleaves

Long running folk and old time duo Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer have added a third, and rebranded for a new album with singer/songwiter and multi-instrumentalist Sam Gleaves.

The three met at the Common Ground On The Hill instructional camp, and quickly became friends over their shared interests in music. That weekend meeting led to plans for an album together, and some tour dates in support once the record hits.

Shout & Shine is due for a June 16 release, from Fink, Marxer & Gleaves, with a debut single dropping today called Hot Pink House Trailer. The trio has an interesting vibe, with both Cathy and Marcy being seasoned veterans of some 35 years in the business, and Sam coming in many years their junior.

Gleaves shared a few words about the single, which he says he wrote based on a real life experience.

“I wrote Hot Pink House Trailer after seeing a really majestic, beautiful, hot pink house trailer when I was driving through Greer, South Carolina. It was truly my dream home and it inspired a short song about my love of living in the country. I intended for the song to be humorous, but then I realized that most of my values and beliefs are in the lyrics. I really love singing and playing this song with Cathy and Marcy. Their ‘swing-billy’ arrangement is superb.”

Here’s the music video they have created for the single.

Pre-orders are enabled now for Shout & Shine online, where you can also hear samples from all the tracks.