Hillbilly Heroes from Hammertowne

Kentucky’s Hammertowne has released a debut single in advance of their next project for Mountain Fever Records.

It’s the title track from Hillbilly Heroes, written by the band’s guitarists, Dave Carroll and Scott Tackett. Scott sings the song that tells about falling in love with bluegrass music, something we can all relate to.

Hammertowne is Tackett and Carroll on guitar and vocals, Bryan Russell on bass, Chaston Carroll on mandolin, and Brent Pack on banjo.

The single can be purchased now from Amazon and other online resellers, and is available to radio programmers from Airplay Direct. Pre-orders for the Hillbilly Heroes album will include an instant download of the single.

Look for the full album to hit on June 2.