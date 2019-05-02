Help the IBMA Foundation during The Big Payback

The IBMA Foundation, based in Nashville, in participating in today’s fundraising event, The Big Payback, as a member of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Until midnight tonight (May 2), any donations made to the Foundation through the CFMT web site will be amplified by incentive gifts from the many co-sponsors of the Big Payback. Close to 1,000 educational, charitable, non-profit, and arts and culture organizations are teaming up in this effort to generate contributions for deserving agencies in central Tennessee.

Any donation of $10 or more are eligible for inclusion, where the IBMA Foundation can obtain matching funds based on total received and other incentive categories.

The Foundation makes grants each year to other organizations who promote the furtherance of bluegrass music, with a special focus on groups who spread the music among young people. Your gift today will be welcome, as ever, but can also help them qualify for these additional grants from sponsors of The Big Payback.

Contributions can be made online, by credit card or echeck.

This video explains a bit more about today’s special campaign.

If you had considered a donation to the IBMA Foundation, today would be a fine day to follow through.