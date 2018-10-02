Help North Carolina flood victims with a custom Martin guitar

Most everyone in the country has by now seen the dire and desperate images from eastern North Carolina, where flooding related to Hurricane Florence last month has caused literal devastation. Entire communities were underwater for days, and major highways and thoroughfares linking rural residents to amenities and health care have been washed away.

Surely bluegrass fans are among the thousands who have made contributions to the Red Cross or other relief agencies assisting those affected by the storm, but here is another way to help.

The Martin Guitar company and IBMA have teamed up to create a custom guitar which is being auctioned now on eBay. It is a Martin HD-28, a staple of the line for generations, and considered by many to be the definitive bluegrass guitar. A one-of-a-kind fingerboard inlay reading IBMA 2018 is installed in the 13th and 14th fret, making this HD-28 a unique and collectible guitar.

The eBay auction closes today at 7:00 p.m., and the guitar has already gone above the retail price of $3799. Every dime of the selling price will be donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, and some portion of the purchase price may be tax deductible for the buyer.

Here’s a great chance to get a special instrument and help a section of the country that is laid thick with bluegrass pickers and fans. Anyone looking for a new guitar is encouraged to visit eBay and take a look at this auction.