Headin’ Home Fest adds a day for 2024

The annual Headin’ Home Fest in Swainsboro, GA has announced an extra day of music this October when festival time comes around. Stage shows will now begin on Thursday and run through Sunday, with a pot luck dinner and open stage on Wednesday evening.

2024 will be the third running of the festival, named for the host band who operates the event, Headin’ Home, consisting of Jon and Marina Lindblom of Bloomingdale, GA, and their four oldest children. But this isn’t a cut kids band; the youngest of the “children” in 20 years of age, and all are serious pickers and singers. Mom and dad are conservatory trained musicians who moved their family to Georgia and started teaching the kids to play.

But if you like the cute kids vibe, the five youngest Lindbloms perform as The Brothers Five, and are scheduled to appear at the Headin’ Home Fest as well, held at the Georgia Sports Arena, located between Savannah and Macon, GA.

The facility allows the festival promoters to offer water and electric hookups (30 and 50 amp service), plus plenty of tent sites. The Linbloms ensure that they maintain a safe and family-oriented weekend, so bring the kids. Children under 10 are admitted free, and ages 10-15 get in at half price.

The Headin’ Home Fest runs October 24-27, with performances from The Kody Norris Show, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and many more.

Full details can be found online.