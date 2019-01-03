GuitarBench Magazine returns online

Great news for lovers, players, and builders of fine, handmade acoustic guitars!

GuitarBench Magazine is back after a hiatus of nearly three years. Initially an online quarterly publication, the magazine launched a bit ahead of the current revolution in web publishing, and they stumbled a bit with online subscription services. But Editor/Publisher Terrence Tan is ready to give it a go once again using the Patreon platform which has enjoyed widespread consumer confidence and provider acceptance.

The reborn edition will be released monthly, through Patreon, for a $5/month subscription fee. Patreon members have the option of paying more than the $5 if they wish to support the efforts of the publishers, but anyone who ponies up five bucks will have access to all content.

GuitarBench isn’t specific to any style of music, though given its publication in the UK, you will find articles on British and Irish guitarists and builders. They also feature articles on both current and vintage instruments all over the world. Tan also has extensive contacts in Asia, and reports on luthiers you might not see elsewhere.

An interesting element of GuitarBench, then and now, is that despite being digital-only, the issues are laid out in the style of a print journal, using large, high quality photographs and a very attractive design. They can be viewed on any digital device, but the full majesty of the guitars can be best appreciated on a laptop or tablet.

The plan is to keep the magazine independent, and with minimal advertising.

To learn more about the imminent return of GuitarBench, visit their web site, or Patreon page. Sample back issues are being offered as a free trial.