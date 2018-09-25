Grassers take over Instagram account at Bluegrass Today

This year during IBMA week, we are going to have some fun on Instagram. We’ve invited several different artists to take over our account for a day to post their own impressions of World of Bluegrass and the Wide Open Bluegrass festival.
Here is the take over schedule:
- Tuesday – Bill & The Belles will post ahead of and following their first official showcase set
- Wednesday – Sierra Hull will post before and during the presentation of the Momentum Awards
- Wednesday evening – The Price Sisters will post
- Thursday – Town Mountain will post during the day
- Thursday evening – Hot Rize will post from the Awards Show
- Friday – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys will post during the day
- Friday evening – Molly Tuttle and Sierra Hull will post from the Red Hat
Join us on our Bluegrass Today Instagram page all week to see how these artists are experiencing IBMA week, from their personal perspective.