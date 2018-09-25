Grassers take over Instagram account at Bluegrass Today

This year during IBMA week, we are going to have some fun on Instagram. We’ve invited several different artists to take over our account for a day to post their own impressions of World of Bluegrass and the Wide Open Bluegrass festival.

Here is the take over schedule:

Tuesday – Bill & The Belles will post ahead of and following their first official showcase set

Wednesday – Sierra Hull will post before and during the presentation of the Momentum Awards

Wednesday evening – The Price Sisters will post

Thursday – Town Mountain will post during the day

Thursday evening – Hot Rize will post from the Awards Show

Friday – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys will post during the day

Friday evening – Molly Tuttle and Sierra Hull will post from the Red Hat

Join us on our Bluegrass Today Instagram page all week to see how these artists are experiencing IBMA week, from their personal perspective.