Grape Flavored video from Sugar & the Mint

Arizona’s teen alt-grassers, Sugar & The Mint, have released a new music video that mixes live stage footage of the band performing Grape Flavored, written by guitarist Keenan Hammack, with footage from the Prescott Frontier Days Wild Horse Race.

It’s a triple fiddle instrumental with a heavy Monroe flavor, where everybody gets a little piece of the action.

Sugar & the Mint includes six young musicians in their teens and early twenties around Prescott, AZ. In addition to Keenan on guitar, the band includes Matt Tatum on mandolin, Johan Glidden on guitar and fiddle, Jason Howard on bass, Glory Glidden on fiddle, and Kiva Rain Keith on cello and fiddle. Everyone in the band sings, and they have just completed work on their second album, Just Past Midnight, a few weeks ago at E-town Studio in Boulder, CO.

Grape Flavored is the title track from their debut album. The new one is expected to hit on May 19, with video arriving sometime in April.

