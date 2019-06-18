Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo 2019

When the 2019 Bonnaroo mega-fest opened last Thursday night, festival-goers were witness to a special treat.

The world famous Grand Ole Opry made the trip to Manchester, TN – about 65 miles southeast of Nashville – to broadcast live from the festival site. It is only quite rarely that the Opry steps outside of Nashville for a performance, but they made it out for Bonnaroo, with Opry stars, radio broadcast equipment, and the Opry Square Dancers in tow.

The special edition of the Opry was hosted by Old Crow Medicine Show, with appearances by Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Riders In The Sky, Molly Tuttle, Steve Earle and the Dukes, Morgan Evans, Ashley Monroe, and Wendy Moten. The dancers came out with a show of old time flatfoot dancing, and Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo closed with a traditional all-hands-on-deck finale.

Hats off to Bonaroo and the Opry for including bluegrass and traditional country in the offerings at the 2019 festival. Word is that the festival sold out this year, with an estimated 80,000 music lovers in attendance.

Thanks to Chris Hollo, official Opry photographer, for these images from their big night.

