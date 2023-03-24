Goodbye To The Blues from David Parmley with The Del McCoury Band

615 Hideaway Records in Nashville has another new single from David Parmley, a Marshall Wilborn song called Goodbye To The Blues, recorded with The Del McCoury Band.

Like Rob and Ronnie McCoury, David got an early start playing bluegrass professionally with his father, and the three have been friends for many years. They have recorded together before on a project called Parmley & McCoury back in 1990, with their dads, Don Parmley and Del McCoury, back when they were all much younger.

David has sped up Marshall’s song a good bit as compared to earlier versions by The Johnson Mountain Boys, or by Wilborn himself with The Lynn Morris Band, and it perfectly suits the vibe of the McCoury clan.

It was that JMB cut from 1987 that found its way to Parmley.

“My wife, Beckie, heard the Johnson Mountain Boys performing this song on the radio and thought it would be a great song for me to do. When I listened to it, I could hear my buddy, Del McCoury, cutting the tenor the meanest ever! Then the Del McCoury Band came in and we recorded it! This recording is special to me because Del, Ronnie, Rob, Jason, and Alan are good friends of mine. We all go way back. When it comes to making traditional bluegrass music, there’s none better. I’m honored to have them on my project.”

Have a listen…

David Parmley’s cut of Goodbye To The Blues is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.