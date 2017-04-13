Goodbye to Capo’s Music

Bluegrass fans and pickers in southwestern Virginia are saying goodbye to a music store that they have depended on this past 8 years. Capo’s Music in Abingdon has announced that they will be closing the store on May 1.

Shop owners Amy and Gill Braswell have served their local community, and customers worldwide through online ordering and shipping, with all their bluegrass and acoustic instrument and accessory needs. They carried new, used, and vintage instruments and all the strings, picks, straps, and yes, capos you need to play this music. The store was always full of guitars, mandolins, banjos, fiddles, reso-guitars, and basses with regular jam sessions on site.

The couple say that they have enjoyed their time in the retail music business, but that a number of family situations now require their time away from the store.

They prepared this video as a formal goodbye to all the friends they have made through Capo’s.

More information on their going out of business sale and their big, final jam session on April 29 can be found on the company web site.

Farewell to Capo’s Music, and best of luck to Gill and Amy going forward.