Glory Train from Bobby Giles & Texas Gales

Bell Buckle Records has a new single for Texas bluegrass singer and songwriter, Bobby Giles, and his band, Texas Gales.

It’s a new gospel number he wrote called Glory Train, which he based on the message found in second Corithians, verses 5-8. The text assures believers that another life awaits us beyond this life on earth, one greatly to be preferred.

Giles says he chose the train metaphor to make his point as one that most folks would recognize.

“Picturing a train bound for glory, filled with God’s chosen ones, is somethin’ most anybody can identify with. The song Glory Train is a testament to our hopeful and certain progression from our temporary life on earth to our eternal residence, as well as an invitation to ‘come on and ride.’ All Aboard!”

With Bobby on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from Steve Loggie on banjo, Carl Josefy on mandolin, producer Jim VanCleve on fiddle and mandolin solo, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Lenny Nichols on bass. Carl and Jim sing harmony.

Have a listen…

Glory Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.