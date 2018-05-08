Glenville State to take Youth Bluegrass Music Summer Camps on the road

This summer the folks in the bluegrass music program at Glenville State College in West Virginia are taking their summer camps on the road, and offering a taste of what they teach during the year at five different festivals over the next few months.

These camps are designed for young beginners through high school age students who want to expand their knowledge and understanding of bluegrass. Instruction will be offered on instrument care, bluegrass history, and jam etiquette along with time for discussions about music and other fun activities. At some of the camps, opportunities to perform on stage will be offered.

Fees are kept low, $30-$60, to allow more young pickers and singers to attend while their parents or older siblings are enjoying the stage show at the festival. At the same time, they can get a taste of the program and instructors that are on staff at Glenville State, where you can now receive a degree in bluegrass completely online.

The camps will be offered at the following festivals:

June 9 – Bill Monroe’s Bean Blossom Festival (Bean Blossom, IN)

June 23 & 24 – West Virginia Folk Festival (Glenville, WV)

July 20 – Big Horn Mountain Festival (Buffalo, WY)

September 1 – Sam Jam Bluegrass Festival (Piketon, OH)

September 8 – Furnace Town Living Heritage Museum Bluegrass Festival (Snow Hill, MD)

More information about these camps, including age suitability and registration fees, can be obtained by emailing the Bluegrass Department at Glenville State, or by calling 304-462-6347.