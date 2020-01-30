Glenville State students at SPBGMA

ETSU isn’t the only college sending students from their bluegrass program to the SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville this weekend.

Glenville State College in West Virginia is taking a busload from their department, along with some well-wishers and members of the local community. In fact, Megan Darby, Director of the program, tells us that she has a full component, with 43 folks pulling into Nashville now. In addition to students, she says that they are bringing a local doctor, a dentist, Glenville’s Chief of Public Safety, and some alumni, plus current students, a few program recruits, Glenville parents, and Megan’s two babies.

Some of the travelers are coming along in commemoration of the first anniversary of the bestowing of several honorary doctorates on first generation bluegrass pioneers. But the students have actual work to do at SPBGMA. They will be staffing a booth in the exhibit hall, and performing in the TradGrass Showcase on Friday evening.

Megan has also assigned them an extra task, to record their experiences at the convention in words, which we will publish here at Bluegrass Today. It should be fun to read the reactions of young college grassers to the crazy scene at the Sheraton, so keep an eye out for all that over the next few days.