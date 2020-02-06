Glenville State bluegrass at SPBGMA 2020

As we mentioned last week, program director of bluegrass at Glenville State College, Megan Darby, took a group of students, alumni, and friends with her to SPBGMA last weekend, and recorded a number of impressions of their time in Nashville. The students in the program, which leads to a Bachelor of Arts degree in bluegrass, got to attend the Grand Ole Opry, enjoy jamming at the Sheraton Music City hotel where all the action is, and were even invited to showcase their talents at one of the late night events.

Here are a few of her comments, along with photos and videos.

Our folks had a free schedule most of Friday to attend showcases, network, and more. We really were so grateful that the President of the GSC Board of Governors Greg Smith and Shelly Morris flew in to support the program, and treated our participants, students and recruits with great food!