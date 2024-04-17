Glen Duncan benefit show in Nashville next month

The stars will definitely be out in Nashville on May 15 when a dozen or more top bluegrass artists will congregate at 3rd & Lindsley for a Music City benefit concert for Glen Duncan. Among the finest of Nashville fiddlers, Glen suffered a stroke around Christmas time last year and has a long road back to a full recovery.

The good news is that he is making remarkable progress towards his goal of being able to return to his music career, but there is a great deal of therapy, and loss of work between now and then. A gofundme campaign has been launched where people who know Glen, or have enjoyed his music, can contribute to his recovery efforts, and this May 15 concert, billed as Nashville Fiddle Fest, is part of the same effort to assist Duncan until he is better.

Scheduled to perform that evening are Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Sister Sadie, Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time, Hawktail, Michael Cleveland, The Travelin’ McCourys, Jason Carter, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Stuart Duncan, and Darol Anger, with more names to be added by the show date. This will undeniably be the place to be that week in Nashville, and worth a drive to town for the most devoted lovers of the fiddle.

Glen has been involved in bluegrass music for more than 40 years, including as a founding member of Lonesome Standard Time with Larry Cordle. Since then, he has played on recordings by some of the top artists in bluegrass and country music like Bill Monroe, Doyle Lawson, The Osborne Brothers, Josh Graves, Merle Haggard, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn, among many, many others.

Tickets for the Nashville Fiddle Fest on May 15 are available online now from 3rd & Lindsley for $40. Surely opportunities to make further donations will be offered at the show.

You can read more about Duncan’s recovery efforts by following this link.