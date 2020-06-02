Gaven Largent leaving Daily & Vincent

Gaven Largent, the multi-talented young banjo player and reso-guitarist with Dailey & Vincent has announced that he is leaving the group.

He had worked with Jamie and Darrin this past two years, appearing regularly on their television program and touring with them on the road. There are no bad feelings or problems, Gaven simply wants to devote himself to his budding business building resophonic guitars, and to be free to do more studio sessions and fill in gigs as they come up.

Largent has been a bluegrass phenom since before he was old enough to drive. As a young teen, he performed with a number of groups around his home in northern Virginia. This past five years have seen him in high demand, first playing banjo with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, then on dobro with Blue Highway, finishing with the recent gig with Dailey & Vincent.

Earlier this afternoon he posted the following on Facebook:

“I will no longer be a member of Dailey and Vincent going forward. There are no hard feelings between Jamie or Darrin and I, and I am grateful to them for the two years I worked for them – they are true professionals and giants in the industry. I am looking forward to being free to play and sing with as many different new artists as I can, having more time for sessions and building my own venues and concerts!

Plus, I just started a new album of my own! Now, who wants to put a dobro player to work?”