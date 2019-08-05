Gary Trivette to Nick Chandler & Delivered

Nick Chandler & Delivered have announced that Gary Trivette is the newest member of the group, playing bass. They play a driving style of traditional, North Carolina bluegrass, and record for Poor Mountain Records.

Grassers will recognize Gary for his several years as the bass player with ClayBank, of which he was a founding member. But his bluegrass playing goes way back from there. He started on bass at 12 years old, and has worked with a number of groups, including his family band, The Trivette Family, plus Southern Accent, and Carolina Crossing.

Chandler says that he is really excited to bring Trivette on board.

“Gary has the drive and excitement in his bass playing that we really looked for. Also Gary is just a fun guy to be around. He’s so excited to pick he makes it exciting to watch him. We’re beyond thrilled to have him keeping us together with his great timing, and putting drive in our music.”

Delivered consists of Nick on mandolin, Spencer Hatcher on banjo, Craig T. Shelton on guitar, and now, Gary Trivette on bass.

Nick and the guys have been selected as a Bluegrass Ramble Showcase artists by the IBMA, and will be performing several times during their World Of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh at the end of September. Be sure to look for them there.

All of their tour dates are posted online.